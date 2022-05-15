'Mayhem' predicted ahead of Blockhaus 'showdown'

The Giro d’Italia continues tonight on SBS with Stage 9 to a summit finish on the Blockhaus. Watch from 7:25pm (AEST) via SBS On Demand, with the SBS broadcast starting from 11pm (AEST). WA viewers can tune in from 9pm (AWST) on SBS VICELAND.





It’s a day with over 5,000 metres of climbing. A brutal start could provoke big names to chance their luck in the breakaway, and then the final two climbs have the contenders either licking their lips or dreading their chances, depending on how their legs are feeling.





The summit finish on the climb to Blockhaus (13.6km at 8.4%) is rightly getting a lot of attention, but as the key riders and team staff point out, there is plenty more to this stage with the Passo Lanciano (10.3km at 7.6%) and the early climbs making for a complicated stage that should be excellent viewing.



Stage 9 Giro d'Italia 2022 profile

Matt White, head sports director BikeExchange-Jayco:

“I came here in March to check out the stage, and I’ve said it before, it’s probably the hardest opening 20 kilometres of a bike race that I’ve seen. It’s pretty much all uphill, some pretty intense ramps which aren’t even categorised. Something will go early and there will be a lot of pressure put on in the first 20 kilometres.





“There are two big climbs in the final, Blockhaus and Passo Lanciano, it’s 5,000 metres of climbing, which is a hell of a lot, it’s as big as any day we’ve had in the Giro.





“Tomorrow is going to be a showdown for sure. I think we’re going to get a glimpse of who the real contenders are.”



Richie Porte (INEOS Grenadiers), 9th overall, 2’04 behind:

“It’s such a hard climb, the Blockhaus, but then the climb before it is really hard as well. I think we’re going to see the first proper GC battle.





“Nine days in so there’s a bit of fatigue and it’s going to be mayhem. Also, with the recovery day coming the day after I don’t think anyone is going to hold anything back.”



Jai Hindley (BORA-hansgrohe), 15th overall, 2’16 behind:

“I’m really looking forward to it actually, it’s going to be super tough with two really hard, long climbs. I think as a team we’re pretty keen and motivated for it. I think it will be a proper GC day tomorrow."





(On how he’s feeling) “Not too bad, I’m getting better day by day, much better than I was at the start, I feel like I’m riding into it a bit. Ask me at the end of tomorrow, I might say something a bit different!”



Simon Yates (BikeExchange-Jayco), 5th overall, 1’42 behind:

“It’s such a hard, such a classic Giro stage to finish off before the rest day.





“At the minute, I don’t need to attack, I have the advantage over who I consider to be the main GC guys. So at the minute, that’s not my responsibility. I’m in a great seat right now, but you never know what happens on the stage. We’ll take it as it comes.”





(In reference to his knee injury) “It’s still uncomfortable, not 100 per cent but it’s not impeding me anymore. Etna was a test but I managed to pass it and it’s been getting better every day.”



Romain Bardet (Team DSM), 10th overall, 2’06 behind:

“Friday’s stage created a lot of fatigue. It’s true that we thought there would be more attacks in the finale but when it’s not a summit finish, it’s difficult to make the difference, especially in the first week when the level is so even. You need the fatigue to build up before we see more attacks and more gaps.





“There was a bit more aggression in the opening days last year. Here we can see that INEOS are trying to control the race. They’re built around (Richard) Carapaz, who will be very strong. They’re used to doing this; riding on the front and creating fatigue and stress for everybody.”





(On the Blockhaus climb) “I’ve watched the video from 2017. It’s going to be very hard, and there’s a very tough col before it too. Tomorrow you can’t hide.





“I’m not a big favourite. It’s been a good start for me so far and I’m aiming for GC, but it’s hard to say now after just a week and when the hardest stages have yet to come.”



The climb profile of the Blockhaus, the summit finish of Stage 9 of the Giro d'Italia.

Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo), 21st overall, 2’32 behind:

"It’s the first real test, because we’re coming out of two complicated days and this is a real mountain stage. It’s a summit finish that can’t be compared to Etna in terms of its steepness and length, and there are real climbs beforehand too. It’s a proper mountain stage.





"It’s both long and steep, so it’s the classic ascent for climbers that hurts the legs. Unlike Etna, you can’t hide or sit in the wheels a bit. It’s a real climb. If you’ve got it, you go for it. If you don’t, you get dropped."







