NRL WA Harmony Cup: How to watch live rugby league on SBS

Hosted by the Rockingham Sharks rugby league club in Perth, the event, now in its seventh year, will see over 60 teams take part in men's, women's and junior competitions.





And with teams representing countries from as far away as France, it is sure to be a colourful occasion.





SBS On Demand will broadcast key finals matches from the Harmony Cup live on Sunday, October 29 with coverage beginning on the streaming service from 4:15pm (AEDT).



Rugby league’s annual nines event brings together dozens of communities, with junior, men's and women’s teams adding colour and culture to a fast growing game in Perth.





Staged across four fields and three days, the Harmony Nines has become a major attraction in rugby league’s off-season calendar with teams representing Tonga, Fiji, Samoa, Cook Islands, Papua New Guinea, Great Britain, several New Zealand Maori cultures, as well Australia and Indigenous teams.





Kani Solomon is the only player in the history of the event with five titles to his name, four with defending champions Hawaiki Roa, and one with Hawaiki Pamamao.



But the indigenous ‘Natives’ and the Aussie ‘Bushrangers’ will be out to stop that as players go back to their roots to represent their rugby league origins.





“I sadly won’t be playing this year, but I can tell you it’s an amazing event that brings all the cultures together to play rugby league,” Solomon said.





“It’s fast and exciting free flowing footy, great to play in and great to watch.”





Natives United, representing indigenous players, will be going all out to win their first Harmony title, having been beaten twice in previous finals.





As well as the men’s tournament, the women are well represented with Aotearoa Queenz the favourites, although their rivals Hawaiki Roa will be looking at adding another title.





Western Fijian Civa are a team to be reckoned with along with new side Taranaki, and Tonga has recruited from rugby union to play in the event.





Their colourful Sipi Tau chant before games is always a highlight of the weekend and Paasi Fine, who has played in all six previous Harmony Nines, said they have been training for the past two months.





"We take it very seriously because it's such a fantastic event," Fine said.





"There is surprisingly a large Tongan community in Perth and we all love our rugby league."



Men's socials, men's and women's masters, and boys and girls competitions make up an awesome weekend of rugby league as Samoan stalwart Tau Saga has confirmed.





Samoa has six teams entered, an under-16s boys and girls teams, women's and men's masters, and open age for both men and women.





"It's a fantastic event, we've been part of it since 2017," she said.





"It all started a few months ago when we designed and ordered our jerseys, and, for us, success is seeing rugby league grow."





SBS will broadcast the finals live on SBS on Demand on Sunday, October 29.





“As the only media organisation dedicated to inspiring a shared understanding and promotion of cultural diversity, SBS are proud to support the Harmony Cup Nines and bring the event to Australians live and free via SBS On Demand,” said Ken Shipp, SBS Director of Sport.



