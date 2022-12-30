Pele tributes pour in as Brazil enter three days of mourning

Brazil's government declared three days of mourning and Rio de Janeiro's Christ the Redeemer statue was illuminated in the national flag colours to honour Pele, while icons of sport and heads of state bowed to the man who rose up from childhood poverty to become a legend.





"I had the privilege that younger Brazilians didn't have: I saw Pele play, live, at Pacaembu and Morumbi. Play, no. I saw Pele give a show," said Lula, the president-elect of Brazil.





"Because when he got the ball he always did something special, which often ended up in a goal."





The outgoing president Jair Bolsonaro said: "Sorrow for the passing of a man, who through football took the name of Brazil to the world. He turned football into art and joy."





Mario Zagallo, who played alongside Pele in the 1958 and 1962 World Cups, and coached the 1970 team, said: "My biggest partner is gone and it's with that smile that I'm going to keep you with me. Friend of so many stories, victories and titles and who leaves an eternal and unforgettable legacy."



1970 final teammate Tostao said: "Today is a sad day. Pele's death. It's the end of life. On the field, Pele had all the technical qualities of a superstar at the highest level. He was the greatest of all time. Eternal."





"Before Pele, football was just a sport. Pele changed everything. He turned football into art, into entertainment," wrote Brazil forward Neymar. "He's gone, but his magic will remain."





Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola noted that Neymar had said "a great sentence when he said before [Pele] number 10 was just a number and after it became something special."





The Spaniard added: "I think Pele, [Diego] Maradona, [Johan] Cruyff, [Lionel] Messi, [Franz] Beckenbauer, Cristiano Ronaldo - these type of players will be forever, they will be eternal."



READ MORE Brazil legend Pele dies aged 82

Former Brazil striker Ronaldo wrote: "The world mourns. The sadness of farewell mixed with the immense pride of history written."





Sao Paulo's government said it would name a new road complex to the city of Santos, where Pele played club football, "Rei Pele" ('King Pele').





US President Joe Biden tweeted: "For a sport that brings the world together like no other, Pelé's rise from humble beginnings to soccer legend is a story of what is possible."





FIFA President Gianni Infantino wrote Pele had "achieved immortality," recalling the top moments from his career, including the "Pele run-around" at the 1970 World Cup and his goal in the 1958 World Cup final at the age of only 17.



"In fact, because televised football was still in its infancy at the time, we only saw small glimpses of what he was capable of," he added.





The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) declared Pele, the only player to win the World Cup three times, "The King of Soccer."





"A Black, poor boy born in Tres Coracoes, Pele showed us that there is always a new path," the CBF wrote. "The King gave us a new Brazil and we can only thank him for his legacy."





Outside of football, sporting greats paid tribute, with Jamaica's eight-time Olympic sprint champion Usain Bolt writing on Twitter: "A Sporting Legend. Rest in Peace King Pele."



