Valverde to spearhead Movistar at Giro d'Italia

The 105th edition of the Giro d'Italia is coming to SBS - with the Italian three-week Grand Tour LIVE and FREE on SBS, with every minute of racing action LIVE on SBS On Demand.





It will be only the second time the 42-year-old has contested the Giro across his 20 year professional career with a third-place finish in 2016 his only other participation in the race.

Valverde will combine with in-form Colombian rider Ivan Sosa as the leaders of Movistar for the 105th edition of the Giro d’Italia.

Race commentators have suggested the Spaniard may at the Giro with a focus on stage wins but don’t be surprised to see a tilt at general classification honours.

Valverde has displayed brilliant form this season, so far claiming three wins and a string of high placings.

For 24-year-old Sosa the Giro marks his first Grand Tour for Movistar after joining the Spanish based team in the offseason from Ineos Grenadiers.

Joining them in the Movistar team for the 21-stage race will be Antonio Pedro, Jose Joaquin Rojas, Jorge Arcas, Sergio Samitier and Oier Lazkano. 26-year-old US rider Will Barta rounds out the eight-man team.

The 2022 Giro d’Italia begins in Budapest, Hungary on Friday, May 6 (AEST) and will conclude in Verona on May 30 (AEST).

This year’s race is dominated by mountain stages, with a heavy serve of climbing required in the final week in what should be a thrilling battle for the pink jersey.