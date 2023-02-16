Cycling

Vansevenant powers to Tour of Oman final stage victory, Jorgenson claims GC by a whisker

Set for the first time up the ascent of Jabal Al Akhdhar (Green Mountain, the fifth and final day of the Tour of Oman set the stage for a thrilling finale as Mauri Vansevenant (Soudal Quick-Step) and Matteo Jorgenson (Movistar) battled with everything they had up Green Mountain for stage and general classification honours.

CYCLING-TOUR OF OMAN

Mauri Vansevenant (Soudal Quick-Step) grimaces through one last push of the pedals to win the fifth and final stage of the 2023 Tour of Oman. Source: AFP / THOMAS SAMSON/AFP via Getty Images

Vansevenant was the strongest on the brutal slopes of the 5.7-kilometre ascent, with an average gradient of 10.5 per cent, to take an emotional victory.

Jorgenson was the only rider who could hold on to Vansevenant's explosive speed and managed to save the leader’s red jersey by one second. Two days after his first professional victory, he is the first American overall winner of the Tour of Oman.

Vansevenant timed his ride to perfection on the unforgiving slopes of the Green Mountain, when a select group of four emerged from an already reduced peloton with two kilometres to go. There were attempts to break that group, but the 23-year-old Belgian produced a resolute display and remained there, countering repeat attacks and even taking over the reins when the quartet entered the last kilometre.

Despite the gradients hardly dipping below 10 per cent and almost no moments of respite, Vansevenant kept on pressing. He launched a massive all-or-nothing attack in the last 150 metres of the stage, which saw him surge past his opponents, howl his way over the finish line and score a beautiful and well-deserved victory in front of his family, who came to Oman to support him and were eagerly waiting for him at the top of the climb.

“Today was incredibly hard! The heat didn’t make things easier, but I had a good feeling and kept pushing and pushing on those steep roads," said Vansevenant.

"Jan Hirt, who won here in 2022, told me to wait as long as possible and go full gas on the finishing stretch, and I followed his advice, making my move at the right moment.

"It was nice to do it in front of my family, their presence gave me extra motivation,” Vansevenant said.

With the time bonuses applied and the null time difference between the two young riders at the finish line, Jorgenson held onto the general classification victory by one second over Vansevenant.

A strong performance on the final stage by Geoffrey Bouchard (AG2R Citroën) saw him cross the line 12 seconds behind the day's winners, a result that secured him third in the general classification, 28 seconds behind Jorgenson.

“It has been super hard," Jorgenson said after the final stage.

"The day has actually gone quite calmly, only the heat has made it really difficult. This morning I could give the impression of being calm with my chances, but in reality, I was very nervous."
Ulissi snags win with explosive sprint on hilly Oman stage

Long-awaited stage win sees Jorgenson step into Tour of Oman leader's jersey

The result is a standout moment in the 23-year-old's cycling career and one that he will surely build on in years to come.

"You have no idea how special this victory is for me. Super, super special. Just two days ago I got my first professional win, and winning the overall here, with the people who have done it in recent years, is incredible!"
How to watch cycling on SBS

Published 16 February 2023
