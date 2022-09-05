Vine confidently extends KOM lead in Vuelta's Queen stage

Vine finished the Queen stage in fourth place, one minute and 30 seconds behind Thymen Arensman (Team DSM) who rode away from the General Classification contenders on the long and tough ascent to Sierra Nevada.





Vine’s performance is all the more impressive given his two stage wins in this year’s Vuelta already and a huge effort earlier in the stage to crest the Category 1 Alto del Purche (1490m) ahead of the entire field in his quest for KOM points.



“I think I found new levels to push myself today after going so deep on that Cat 1 to get the points, the ten points,” said Vine. “To then try and still stick it out for the stage was…that definitely deserves some Burger King today.”





The final 22-kilometre climb of the day took riders to an altitude of 2,512 metres, making it the highest climb of the tour and one of the hardest.





Arensman launched clear of a star-studded breakaway group of 29 riders that featured Richard Carapaz (INEOS Grenadiers), Vine and Australian Giro d’Italia winner Jai Hindley (BORA-hansgrohe).





Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates) was away clear after an attack on the steep early slopes, but Arensman’s assault from the breakaway saw him bridge over to the Spaniard and then drop him. Arensman held off the GC favourites as they fought among themselves for crucial time on the general classification, even extending his lead into the finish in an impressive display of strength.





“As my sports director said to me on the radio when I finished, it was the best in the world that was in front of me and behind me, so yeah I’ve gotta be happy with that,” said Vine.



Vine’s effort and composure on Stage 15 saw him extend his lead in the KOM classification with a total of 59 points. Vine now holds a 29-point lead over second place Carapaz, a margin which is almost equal to Carapaz’s total of 30 points. Arensman’s impressive ride to win the stage saw him move into third in the KOM classification with 22 points.





While Vine remains focused on the KOM title, he doesn’t appear to be overly worried about competition from Carapez.





“I don’t think he’s interested at all, to be honest,” said Vine. “I don’t think he went for any of the points. I think he’s all in for stage wins. He’s won the Giro d’Italia, finished on the podium for two other Grand Tours. I think he’s here for stage wins.”



Of the six remaining stages in the 2022 Vuelta, only two are flat. Vine’s biggest challenges will be stage 18, which has two Category 1 ascents, one of which doubles as a summit finish, and the penultimate stage, Stage 20.





“I almost think it’s harder than today,” said Vine of Stage 20, which features almost 4000 metres of climbing, including two Category 2 ascents, and two Category 1 ascents.





“Stage 20 is a really, really hard day. [It’s in the] centre of the country, [we] could be up for some really hot temperatures. I think everyone’s completely worn out. It’s been really hard racing every day,” Vine said.



“Grand tours are really hard!” Vine added when asked what he’d learned from the Vuelta.





“I think there’s definitely a future in grand tour racing for me. I think there’s definitely a future in one-week racing. And I’m really excited to see where I can go in my career because I’m hoping it’s only just begun!





“I think the most important thing is I’m absolutely having a ball. This entire tour, from stage one in the team time trial. We didn’t go very fast but it was really fun.





"I‘m hoping it’s going to be really fun all the way to Madrid.”



