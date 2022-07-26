What you watched and read most during the 2022 Tour de France

The content you watched and read the most from SBS Sport confirms that, generally speaking, no week, rider or type of story dominated the type of coverage people sought most from the 2022 Tour.





Except one.





The raw, relatable emotion and sheer effort and determination it took for Stage 2 winner Fabio Jakobsen (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) to summit the Hautacam - seconds ahead of the time cut. This video had over one million views on our Facebook page.



The commentary team's reactions to other big moments, like Simon Clarke's Stage 5 win, and Nick Schultz's finish to Stage 10 were also hugely popular.



But it wasn't all about winning. Jonas Vingegaard's (Jumbo-Visma) reaction to Tadej Pogačar's (UAE Team Emirates) crash at a crucial moment in Stage 18 (Lourdes to Hautacam) and their battle for the overall victory, was the most viewed video via our website.



Other most-watched videos included the Stage 5 hay bale incident that took out Australian riders Jack Haig (Bahrain - Victorious) and Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal), as well as Pogačar's reaction to Stage 18, the final big mountains stage which included all kinds of heroics up, and on the way to, the Hautacam. Recaps and winning moments from these stages were also really popular as they had a bit of everything: exciting wins up front and nail-biting drama further back.



Our most viewed article was the competition to win $10,000 from Harvey Norman. We are thrilled that this has been so popular and look forward to hearing what the winner spends their gift card on.





If you haven't entered yet, you have until July 31, the final day of the Tour de France Femmes.



In addition to stories accompanying the content mentioned already, you also enjoyed opinion pieces and analysis. Wout van Aert's strong reaction to doping questions after Jumbo-Visma's dominant performance and whether or not Pogačar could claim back the yellow jersey in the final time trial were both top-viewed articles.



General news, updates and topical side stories were well-read too. While Ewan didn't win a stage, he still had audiences willing him on. And while van Aert not only won stages but lit up the Tour from beginning to end, audiences still want him, and the rest of the peloton, to do the right thing when it comes to other things that matter.



Overall, we're really pleased you enjoyed the sheer variety of content on offer throughout the Tour, and the different formats engaging with it.





We hope you are enjoying the Tour de France Femmes and we look forward to discovering which future stories delight riders and fans as the racing continues to unfold.

