Reusser takes final stage of Tour de France Femmes with SD Worx 1-2-3

The place to watch the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift is right here on SBS. Replays, mini stage recaps, highlights and live streaming can be found on the SBS On Demand Tour de France Hub and the SBS Skoda Tour Tracker, available for download on iOS and Android .





Marlen Reusser capped off an almost perfect Tour de France Femmes for SD-Worx, topping the podium for a 1-2-3 for the team in Stage 8 of the 2023 Tour de France Femmes.





Reusser finished 10 seconds in front of Demi Vollering, who wrapped up her overall title with the performance, and 38 seconds ahead of Lotte Kopecky, who moved up to second overall in the race.





“To be honest, I’m a little bit in disbelief almost," said Reusser. "We knew we were strong coming in here, but to finish it off in that way, it’s crazy.”





Australian Grace Brown (FDJ-Suez) was the first of the riders expected to challenge for the stage to roll down the ramp, and she showed why she’s considered one of the top riders against the clock, posting the fastest time at each of the checkpoints.





However, her time wasn’t to stand for long as Marlen Reusser (SD Worx) blitzed through the route, passing riders and maintaining an aerodynamic position through most of the corners.



It was to be an SD Worx party by the end of the day, as Kopecky edged out Brown's time at the finish, finishing third on the stage to move up to second overall on the general classification.



