World Championships 'the higher goal' for van Aert, not Tour green jersey

Van Aert eased his way to the points classification title at this year’s Tour but found he had little in reserve by the time of the World Championships in Wollongong, having won three stages and assisted Jonas Vingegaard in securing overall victory.





The Belgian was responsible for the decisive turn to drop then defending champion Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) on Hautacam, the final mountain of the race, and admitted his efforts have since forced him to alter his schedule for the new season.





“Green was a great adventure, but stage victories are more memorable and the World Championships is the higher goal,” van Aert told Sporza at the Jumbo-Visma presentation.





“That’s why I don’t want to focus on the points for green from the start. It could become a goal during the Tour, but I will choose my days much more (carefully), and in the final week you still have many opportunities.





“You can make choices then, and it’s much more sensible that way.”



Next month’s Belgian Championships will not form part of the 28-year-old’s tailored program, nor will the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, with the Strade Bianche his preferred race to start the season.





A training camp at altitude will precede the Strade, something van Aert believes is “a formula for success” ahead of a season he hopes will also yield victories in the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix.





“I want to win the Ronde and/or Roubaix,” he explained. “These are high, but also logical ambitions and I am extra motivated after what happened this year (when I got COVID-19).”





The two-week proximity between the Tour and World Championships means van Aert will not extend his Spring to Liege-Bastogne-Liege, however, with the all-rounder targeting rainbow bands in both the road race and individual time trial.



