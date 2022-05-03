The West Australian became only the fifth female to coach in the NBL when she was named assistant to Kings coach Chase Buford in July 2021 and is now on the cusp of Championship glory less than a year in the job.
How a call from Aussie NBA legend set Kings assistant McIntyre on path to NBL grand final
Sydney Kings Assistant Coach Fleur McIntyre has revealed how a phone call from an Australian basketball legend set her on the course to an NBL Grand Final berth in the final episode of the SBS Series – TAB Courtside 1v1 season 2.
Fleur McIntyre assistant coach of the Sydney Kings Credit: Jason McCawley/Getty Images
More incredible is McIntyre’s journey to get to where she is and how quickly life has changed for the 270 game veteran of the Cockburn Cougars.
While basketball and coaching have always been a big part of McIntyre’s life, she never imagined she could turn it into her profession – not until she received a call from NBA champion and Aussie basketball legend Luc Longley 12 months ago.
Desiring a career change after more than a decade working at the University of Notre Dame in Freemantle, McIntyre said Longley’s call couldn’t have come at a better time.
“I was always on this upward trajectory with my academic career and work at the university so coaching was always something I did outside of that,” McIntyre said
“Luc (Longley) called and asked me what I was doing and if I would be interested in applying for the assistant coach role at the Kings as he was putting together a shortlist and thought I was a good candidate.
"I was completely in shock they would consider me and went on to apply, speaking many times with Chase (Buford) and King's owner Paul Smith throughout the process."
As a coach, McIntyre has led both men’s and women’s teams and even had a stint working in the WNBL as an assistant in the WNBL with the Perth Lynx.
She’s worked closely with Basketball WA's high-performance programs, coaching several state teams over the journey and she’s also been involved from a community and charitable perspective with organisations around the game.
So once she entered the process for the Kings role, she was always a serious candidate. And when Buford called McIntyre to offer her the job, there was no hesitation in knowing this was the change she’d been looking for.
“I was absolutely overjoyed when I was offered the job,” McIntyre said.
“It was not something which had ever crossed my mind as a real possibility.
“This job is an incredible opportunity and I’m loving every moment of it.”
In the full interview with host Megan Hustwaite, McIntyre talks about her Olympic accomplishments, her time playing under her father, and the more memorable moments from her 24-year career.
Hustwaite, who has been covering all levels of Australian basketball for the past 13 years as a reporter, commentator and journalist, will helm the weekly show – every Thursday at 7pm (AEST) via SBS Sport Facebook - where she interviews stars of the past, present and future.
In the full interview with host Megan Hustwaite, McIntyre talks about her Olympic accomplishments, her time playing under her father, and the more memorable moments from her 24-year career.
Hustwaite, who has been covering all levels of Australian basketball for the past 13 years as a reporter, commentator and journalist, will helm the weekly show – every Thursday at 7pm (AEST) via SBS Sport Facebook - where she interviews stars of the past, present and future.
Published 3 May 2022
