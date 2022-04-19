Wildcats star Cotton opens up on life changing moment which led him to the NBL

The three-time NBL MVP, now in his sixth season with the Perth Wildcats, has become in the eyes of many the greatest player to ever grace the league.





Cotton already has been crowned NBL Champion three times and has also led Perth to NBL Cup honours last season.

The six-foot-tall guard has been the premier scorer in the competition during his time down under and remains the biggest profile star in the NBL.

Now very much at home in Western Australia with his Perth born wife Rachel and their young daughter, Arizona born Cotton could even be in the mix to represent the Boomers.

However, Cotton tells SBS Courtside 1v1 host Megan Hustwaite that the move to Australia was originally meant to be a brief pitstop after a harrowing moment while playing abroad.

“I was playing in Turkey at the Time for Anadolu Efes and there was a big threat of terrorism in the region during that time,” Cotton said.

“Eventually a bomb went off near the building where I was staying, and It was a major scare for me.

“When you are miles away from your home the last thing you want is to worry about your safety, so I felt it was best I leave the country and find a new team.”

With a number of offers on the table for the free-scoring shooting guard, Cotton’s desire to get away from Europe and the prospect of a longer off-season inspired him to make the move to the NBL.

“My agent gave me the option of playing in Russia or in Perth with the Wildcats,” he said.

“At the time, Perth were down the bottom of the ladder and really struggling so my agent said to me that at most it will be a six-week stint as this team won't make playoffs and you can have an early offseason.

“That sounded pretty good to me, so I made the move to Perth and fit in with the team almost instantly. Not only did we make the playoffs we went on to win the championship.

“It’s pretty incredible I’m still here all these years later for something which was only meant to be a six-week pitstop.”

In the full interview with Megan Hustwaite, Cotton reflects on his move to Australia, his time in the NBA and the pressure of being the NBL’s poster boy.

The interview is part of an SBS series - TAB Courtside 1v1, which gives fans a chance to get to know more about the unique personalities that help shape the sport of basketball in Australia.

Hustwaite, who has been covering all levels of Australian basketball for the past 13 years as a reporter, commentator and journalist, will helm the weekly show - every Thursday at 7 pm (AEDT) via the SBS Sport Facebook page - where she interviews stars of the past, present and future.

How to watch TAB Courtside 1v1 Season 2 with Megan Hustwaite

• Episodes premiere each Thursday from 7pm (AEDT) via the SBS Sport Facebook page

• Catch up on previous episodes via the SBS Sport Facebook page