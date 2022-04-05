'Homicide' Williams opens up on journey from streetball to global hoops

Known to Australian hoops fans as the voice of the NBL, New York native Williams has forged an incredible profile among the game down under with his signature brand of braggadocio standing out among the usually more conservative Australian media.





However, before his newfound career as a basketball commentator and media identity, Williams was a player who had experienced almost everything the game of hoops can offer.

The Blacktops of New York was the starting point for Williams and where he got his now-iconic nickname ‘Homicide’ for killing it on the court.

Playing against the best of the best streetball players, Williams excelled no matter the opposition and captured the attention of NBA scouts when he put on a masterclass against NBA Star Ron Artest.

“I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for playground basketball,” Williams said.

“It gave me opportunity. It gave me exposure. I didn’t set out to be a street baller but I knew that the platform was so big that It would lead to something.”

And lead to something it did with Williams earning a call up to the Toronto Raptors for the training camp of the 2005 season.

But his time playing NBA basketball would be fleeting with the Raptors cutting Williams after only four preseason games.

Williams refused to give up on his hoop dreams taking his game around the world to play in countries such as Lebanon, Sweden, Germany, China, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, and Australia just to name a few.

He looks back on his brief time in the NBA as an enjoyable experience despite not making a career in the league.

“I was never the guy with the big name and the big reputation, so any chance for me was a win,” he said

“What male player doesn’t want to play in the NBA. I got my opportunity but unfortunately, it didn’t stick but it didn’t matter because my goal was to play basketball and travel the world.

“There are so many players who don’t make it in the NBA and are overseas bitter and mad. You need perspective – you get paid a whole lot of money to play a game you love and live

“I am extremely grateful for what this game has done for me and my family.

He says the lessons and experiences from playing basketball across the globe are something he treasures the most.

“I have two college degrees, but the best education has been travelling and gaining world experience. Williams said.

“It has shaped me in ways I could never imagine. I could tell you a story from my travels every day and probably not repeat myself.

“The game has given me so much. It is a debt that I can never repay. So I just try to do everything I can to pay to forward.”

In the full interview with Megan Hustwaite, Williams reflects on his move to Australia, his MVP season with the Townsville Crocodiles and how a chance meeting helped him make the move from player to commentator.

The interview is part of an SBS series - TAB Courtside 1v1, which gives fans a chance to get to know more about the unique personalities that help shape the sport of basketball in Australia.

Hustwaite, who has been covering all levels of Australian basketball for the past 13 years as a reporter, commentator and journalist, will helm the weekly show - every Thursday at 7 pm (AEDT) via the SBS Sport Facebook page - where she interviews stars of the past, present and future.

