Indian star Chhetri making history alongside Ronaldo and Messi

The 37-year-old marksman nabbed his 74th international goal while playing in India’s 2-0 victory against Bangladesh in June which lifted him up to 13th in the list of all-time greatest international goal scorers.





The record-setting Indian is one of the features of this month’s FIFA World Cup 2022 magazine show - which will air on SBS this Sunday from 4:30pm (AEST) - with the program exploring what makes the free-scoring frontman tick, as well as taking a look at his impact on the game in his homeland.





Chhetri is only two goals behind Messi and is also alongside Ronaldo as one of only four active players in the top 15 of all-time international goal scorers.





Despite his lofty company Chhetri is not too concerned with comparing himself to these superstars of the game.





“I see the names in that chart and I feel honoured to be there. I am a fan of all the players on that list," Chhetri said.





“All of these top players on that list are ones I look to and try and take some of the things they do to add to my own game.





“I don’t take that chart too seriously. I just appreciate that I can represent my country and score goals.”





With 118 caps for India over a 16-year career, Chhetri has become a football icon on the subcontinent and is adored by millions of fans all over the country.





The passion shown by Chhetri for Indian football has become one of his hallmarks and it is evident in the way he plays the game.





“For me, it is an absolute blessing and honour to represent India,” Chhetri said.





“I am just living a dream. To captain India is the best thing that happened in my life.”





However, Chhetri’s contribution to Indian football is more than just his record goals tally according to national team coach Igor Stimac





“When it comes to promoting football Sunil is incredibly important for the younger generation,” he said.





“He attracts the youngsters to football. Not just because of his commitment to the team and training but because he is a great goal scorer.





“He is really very important to the Indian youth.”





While the Blue Tiger’s failed to reach the third round of Asian Football Confederation qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Chhetri believes there is still plenty of positives to take away with football making major leaps as a sport in India.





“We are a big nation and we should aspire to do well in all sports,” he said.





“We definitely have the talent and with the right infrastructure and programs will only get better.”





The profile on Chhetri is just one part of a bumper August episode of the FIFA World Cup 2022 magazine show.





The seventh episode of the series also takes a look at the Qatar Stadiums, as the countdown to the tournament drops under 500 days, along with Iceland captain Aron Gunnarsson chatting about his incredible football journey, and a feature on the FIFA E Nations Cup set to take place this month in Copenhagen.



