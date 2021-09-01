FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ

Socceroo Boyle fit and firing ahead of World Cup qualifier

Free-scoring Australian winger Martin Boyle is determined to carry his brilliant club form to the Socceroos when they begin the third round of AFC 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against China on Friday morning (AEST).

Boyle has scored seven goals in nine appearances this season for Hibernian - including four from as many games in the Scottish Premiership - to help the Edinburgh club to the top of the league.

It's got the 28-year-old coming into camp with the Socceroos in Qatar full of confidence that he can help fill the attacking void left by the absence of Mathew Leckie - who made himself unavailable due to Australia's quarantine rules.

"Everything's starting to click into place for myself. Starting to consistently get goals and assists which is great and something that I've been looking to add to my game for such a long time," Boyle said.

"It's finally clicked into place and I'm in a really good place at the moment.

"We've started off the season really well, minus going out of the European  competition, but on top of the league then qualifying for the quarter-final the cup back home, yeah, everything's been positive."

While Leckie is not part of the squad for the upcoming matches, Tom Rogic and Aaron Mooy are both looking to make their first appearances for Australia since 2019.

Scottish-born Boyle debuted in Brisbane against South Korea alongside Celtic star Rogic in November 2018 but it's the only time the two have played together.

"I don't think I've played much game time with him which is a bit frustrating for me because you want to be playing with great players," he said.

"Personally playing against him, he's a nightmare, so it's not too great but it's finally good to link up with him here and hopefully, we can have some game time together and show what we can do."

The Australians have been drawn in Group B of the final round of Asia's preliminaries for Qatar 2022, with Boyle and company due to travel to Hanoi to take on Vietnam five days after facing the Chinese.

Only the top two in the group are sure to advance to the World Cup and, with four-time Asian champions Japan and five-time World Cup qualifiers Saudi Arabia in Group B, the Socceroos face a stiff challenge to advance to a fifth straight final.

"It will be a tough group but the expectations are really high here," Boyle said.

"We've got a lot of belief in the squad and we're all buying into what Arnie's trying to create here.

"We take it game by game and we expect to win every game, so we go into the China game to try to get the three points and then we'll move on."

Published 1 September 2021
Source: SBS The World Game

