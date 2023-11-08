Aussies on the move, and some crit memories for Macka

Aussies on the move, and some crit memories for MackaPlay33:38Get the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsSpotifyListnrDownload (46.21MB) In this week's podcast, Christophe and Macka hear from Luke Plapp and Mark Renshaw on their respective moves - Macka also relieves some stories about his crit days...ShareMost popularOliver Walker-Peel - the 19-year-old voice behind the IFCPF Asia-Oceania ChampionshipsFootballHow to watch Brazil v Argentina LIVE and FREE on SBSFootballEverything you need to know about the FIFA World Cup 2026™ LIVE and FREE on SBSFIFA World CupᵀᴹRecord-breaker Barber, Sutton buoyed by belief ahead of Pararoos-Iran finalFootball04:25Mark Renshaw speaks on new Astana roleCyclingHow to watch the 2023 IFCPF Asia-Oceania Championships LIVE on SBSFootballSBS remains home of the FIFA World Cup™, secures exclusive FIFA World Cup 2026™ rightsFIFA World CupᵀᴹHow to watch the 2023 UCI Track Champions League LIVE on SBSCyclingLatest podcast episodesCadel Evans: 'Winning the Tour de France changed my life'Grace Brown: 'The thrill of racing these real hard finals is what we do it for'Roglič, Hindley, who helps who?Pat Shaw: 'Proud of the culture we have been able to create'