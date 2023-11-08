Aussies on the move, and some crit memories for Macka

Luke Plapp & Mark Renshaw

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

In this week's podcast, Christophe and Macka hear from Luke Plapp and Mark Renshaw on their respective moves - Macka also relieves some stories about his crit days...

Share

Most popular

OWP.jpg

Oliver Walker-Peel - the 19-year-old voice behind the IFCPF Asia-Oceania Championships

Football

FBL-2021-COPA AMERICA-ARG-BRA

How to watch Brazil v Argentina LIVE and FREE on SBS

Football

Argentina v France: Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Everything you need to know about the FIFA World Cup 2026™ LIVE and FREE on SBS

FIFA World Cupᵀᴹ

Pararoos captain David Barber (L), Pararoos forward Benjamin Sutton

Record-breaker Barber, Sutton buoyed by belief ahead of Pararoos-Iran final

Football

04:25

Mark Renshaw speaks on new Astana role

Cycling

Pararoos-Paramatildas.jpg

How to watch the 2023 IFCPF Asia-Oceania Championships LIVE on SBS

Football

FIFA World Cup 2026 on SBS.png

SBS remains home of the FIFA World Cup™, secures exclusive FIFA World Cup 2026™ rights

FIFA World Cupᵀᴹ

Matt Richardson wins during the 2022 UCI Track Champions League

How to watch the 2023 UCI Track Champions League LIVE on SBS

Cycling

Latest podcast episodes

Cadel Podcast.jpg

Cadel Evans: 'Winning the Tour de France changed my life'

Grace Brown at SBS Melbourne.jpeg

Grace Brown: 'The thrill of racing these real hard finals is what we do it for'

Roglic wins.jpg

Roglič, Hindley, who helps who?

Pat Shaw and Macka at the Road National Championships

Pat Shaw: 'Proud of the culture we have been able to create'