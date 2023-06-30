Bilbao is GO for the start of the Tour de France 2023

Bilbao is GO for the start of the Tour de France 2023Play20:05Get the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsDownload (45.99MB) Christophe and Macka are in Bilbao and preview the Tour de France 2023 from the footsteps of the team PresentationShareTour de France picks for youDauphiné Hindley's 'last big dance' before Tour assaultCriterium du DauphinePogacar primed for title tilt as UAE Team Emirates announce Tour squadTour de FranceHindley: Tour de France 'will be a GC fight from day one'Tour de FranceHindley: A humble Western Australian lad challenging for Tour de France honoursCyclingEvery Aussie set to line up at Tour de France 2023Tour de FranceFun facts and trivia ahead of 2023 Tour de FranceTour de FranceRoglic ruled out as Jumbo-Visma announce Tour de France squadTour de FranceReturning Renshaw to assist Cavendish in pursuit of Tour recordTour de FranceLatest podcast episodes"Forza Roglič" in this 2023 Giro d'ItaliaCovid, weather running havoc… what's next for the Giro?Nine days in for the Giro 2023, with pressure comes diamonds …Let the Giro begin – SBS Cycling Podcast