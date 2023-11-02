Cadel Evans: 'Winning the Tour de France changed my life'Play34:40Get the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsSpotifyListnrDownload (39.67MB) Cycling ultimate royalty visited our studios for this special episode of the SBS Cycling Podcast.ShareRecommended for youKeenan: Plenty to be excited about ahead of unique 2024 TDF and TDFFTour de France05:17Highlights: Round 5, Shepparton - AusCycling BMX National Series 2023CyclingHow to watch the 2023 BMX National Championships LIVE on SBSCyclingKerr second as Messi, Bonmati claim Ballon d'Or honoursFootballSBS remains home of the FIFA World Cup™, secures exclusive FIFA World Cup 2026™ rightsFIFA World Cupᵀᴹ'Ewan has to prove himself' to get Tour de France start over Groenewegen: RenshawCyclingTour de France, Tour de France Femmes reveal historic 2024 routesTour de FranceHow to watch LIVE sport on SBSSBS SportLatest podcast episodesGrace Brown: 'The thrill of racing these real hard finals is what we do it for'Roglič, Hindley, who helps who?Pat Shaw: 'Proud of the culture we have been able to create'And the European champions are...