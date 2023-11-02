Cadel Evans: 'Winning the Tour de France changed my life'

Cadel Podcast.jpg

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Cycling ultimate royalty visited our studios for this special episode of the SBS Cycling Podcast.

Share

Recommended for you

vingegaard.jpg

Keenan: Plenty to be excited about ahead of unique 2024 TDF and TDFF

Tour de France

05:17

Highlights: Round 5, Shepparton - AusCycling BMX National Series 2023

Cycling

2f344e08-9dcf-46b4-b75b-98487ae55bf6.jpg

How to watch the 2023 BMX National Championships LIVE on SBS

Cycling

Untitled design (3).png

Kerr second as Messi, Bonmati claim Ballon d'Or honours

Football

FIFA World Cup 2026 on SBS.png

SBS remains home of the FIFA World Cup™, secures exclusive FIFA World Cup 2026™ rights

FIFA World Cupᵀᴹ

(L to R) Caleb Ewan and Dylan Groenewegen

'Ewan has to prove himself' to get Tour de France start over Groenewegen: Renshaw

Cycling

Demi Vollering and Jonas Vingegaard wave to the crowd during the route presentations for the 2024 Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes

Tour de France, Tour de France Femmes reveal historic 2024 routes

Tour de France

SBS Sport image

How to watch LIVE sport on SBS

SBS Sport

Latest podcast episodes

Grace Brown at SBS Melbourne.jpeg

Grace Brown: 'The thrill of racing these real hard finals is what we do it for'

Roglic wins.jpg

Roglič, Hindley, who helps who?

Pat Shaw and Macka at the Road National Championships

Pat Shaw: 'Proud of the culture we have been able to create'

Christophe Laporte & Mischa Bredewold

And the European champions are...