In Kuss We Trust(ed): La Vuelta 2023 comes to an end

Sepp Kuss celebrates with his team on the Vuelta Podium

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

As the 2023 Vuelta a España comes to an end, Christophe and Macka analyse how the win by Sepp Kuss can/ will change the face of the sport.

Share

Most popular

106th Giro dell'Emilia 2023

Roglič confirms Jumbo-Visma departure by season's end

Cycling

Vietnam celebrates a goal in the men's football final from the 2019 Asian Games

How to watch 19th Asian Games LIVE on SBS

Asian Games

05:25

Newcastle Yowies v South Taree 2 - Highlights - Koori Knockout 2023

Rugby League

The CRO Race returns to SBS in 2023

How to watch the 2023 CRO Race LIVE on SBS

Cycling

Untitled design (2).png

2023 Ballon d'Or LIVE on SBS - Who are the nominees?

Football

2:26:28

Full Replay: Swimming Finals, Day 6 - Asian Games 2023

Asian Games

French International Artistic Gymnastics - Paris

Morgans buoyed by silver medal World Cup success heading into the World Championships

Gymnastics

Athletics, Day 2 - Live Stream - Asian Games 2023

Latest podcast episodes

Christophe Laporte & Mischa Bredewold

And the European champions are...

Sepp Kuss on the podium of the Vuelta receiving a red jersey

Jumbo Visma, "Don't be evil”

Vuelta 2023 - Kuss.png

Mud, wind, and Rock'n'Roll at the Vuelta

CYCLING-ESP-VUELTA

Tapas time with the Vuelta a España 2023