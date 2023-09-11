Jumbo Visma, "Don't be evil” ... SBS Cycling Podcast

PAMPLONA, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 10: Sepp Kuss leader of the Vuelta a España 2023, on 10 September, 2023 on September 10, on 10 September, 2023 2023, on 10 September, 2023 in Lekunberri, on 10 September, 2023 Navarra, Spain. The 78th edition of La Vuelta Ciclista a España 2023 began last August 26 in Barcelona and ends on September 17 in Madrid. The competition has 21 stages in which nine autonomous communities and three countries, Spain, Andorra and France are visited in a total of 3,156, 5 kilometers of route. (Photo By Eduardo Sanz/Europa Press via Getty Images)