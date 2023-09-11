Jumbo Visma, "Don't be evil” ... SBS Cycling Podcast

Sepp Kuss on the podium of the Vuelta receiving a red jersey

PAMPLONA, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 10: Sepp Kuss leader of the Vuelta a España 2023, on 10 September, 2023 on September 10, on 10 September, 2023 2023, on 10 September, 2023 in Lekunberri, on 10 September, 2023 Navarra, Spain. The 78th edition of La Vuelta Ciclista a España 2023 began last August 26 in Barcelona and ends on September 17 in Madrid. The competition has 21 stages in which nine autonomous communities and three countries, Spain, Andorra and France are visited in a total of 3,156, 5 kilometers of route. (Photo By Eduardo Sanz/Europa Press via Getty Images)

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Christophe and Macka review and discuss the chances of Sepp Kuss winning the Vuelta 2023 and wave a certain special cyclist a well deserve goodbye

Share

Recommended for you

00:47

Late crash catches contender

La Vuelta

08:30

Stage 7 - Winning Moment - La Vuelta a Espana 2023

La Vuelta

02:04

Aussie's strong semi-final sets up women's 1500m final berth

World Athletics Championships

03:48

Stage 5 - Winning Moment - La Vuelta a Espana 2023

La Vuelta

01:49

Vuelta splits into echelons

La Vuelta

Stage 10 - Live Stream - La Vuelta a Espana 2023

03:32
Athletics World Championship

Aussie Nina Kennedy claims gold in epic Women's Pole Vault final

World Athletics Championships

05:04

Stage 8 - Winning Moment - La Vuelta a Espana 2023

La Vuelta

Latest podcast episodes

Vuelta 2023 - Kuss.png

Mud, wind, and Rock n'Roll — #SBSCycling Podcast

CYCLING-ESP-VUELTA

Tapas time with the Vuelta a España 2023 #SBSCycling Podcast

Tadej Pogacar after the Time Trial in the Alps

Supersonic time trial in the alps SBS Cycling Podcast

POd TDF Photo 2.png

It's the Rest day, and Jai Hindley is on the Podium