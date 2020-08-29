Let the tour 2020 begin - Zwift Cycling Central Podcast

SBS Cycling PodcastOther ways to listen Let the tour 2020 begin - Zwift Cycling Central PodcastPlay37:36EnglishSBS Cycling PodcastOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsDownload (43.04 MB)Published 29 August 2020 at 4:40pmBy Christophe MalletTags Stage 1 of the Tour de France is on the way tonight, and Christophe Mallet & David McKenzie preview all you need to know before the tour even startsPublished 29 August 2020 at 4:40pmBy Christophe MalletTagsWatch the podcast LIVE! Every day of the 2020 Tour de France, the Zwift Cycling Central podcast will be live on Facebook and Twitter, at 1pm (AEST) - Fill free to jump in and put any questions or comments you might haveAdvertisementSHARELatest podcast episodesWelcome to the Hell of the north ... Zwift SBS Cycling PodcastClassics, Classics, Classics in the Zwift SBS Cycling PodcastSlovenia reign supreme - Zwift Cycling CentralEsports World Championships preview, Elizabeth Taylor chat - Zwift Cycling Central Podcast