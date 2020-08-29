Let the tour 2020 begin - Zwift Cycling Central Podcast

Stage 1 of the Tour de France is on the way tonight, and Christophe Mallet & David McKenzie preview all you need to know before the tour even starts

Watch the podcast LIVE! Every day of the 2020 Tour de France, the Zwift Cycling Central podcast will be live on Facebook and Twitter, at 1pm (AEST) - Fill free to jump in and put any questions or comments you might have

