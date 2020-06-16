Mitchelton-Scott is going pink - Zwift Cycling Central Podcast

SBS Cycling PodcastOther ways to listen Mitchelton-Scott is going pink - Zwift Cycling Central PodcastPlay32:13EnglishSBS Cycling PodcastOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsDownload (36.88 MB)Published 16 June 2020 at 1:56pmBy Christophe MalletTags In this edition of the Zwift Cycling Central Podcast Christophe and Macca discuss the changes at Mitchelton-Scott and the racing calendar as competitive cycling is set to resume soon.Published 16 June 2020 at 1:56pmBy Christophe MalletTagsSHARELatest podcast episodesWelcome to the Hell of the north ... Zwift SBS Cycling PodcastClassics, Classics, Classics in the Zwift SBS Cycling PodcastSlovenia reign supreme - Zwift Cycling CentralEsports World Championships preview, Elizabeth Taylor chat - Zwift Cycling Central Podcast