Richie escapes the worst - Zwift Cycling Central Podcast

Richie Porte - Tour de France 2020

Source: Getty Images

Published 18 September 2020 at 3:39pm
Stage 19 of the Tour de France is on the way tonight as Christophe Mallet and David McKenzie preview all you need to know before you settle in for the afternoon, with special guest Stuart O'Grady
