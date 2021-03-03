Simon Gerrans, L'Etape Australia and Paris-Nice - Zwift Cycling Central Podcast

SBS Cycling PodcastOther ways to listen Simon Gerrans, L'Etape Australia and Paris-Nice - Zwift Cycling Central PodcastPlay43:04EnglishSBS Cycling PodcastOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsDownload (39.44 MB)Published 3 March 2021 at 3:11pmBy Christophe MalletTags Simon Gerrans pops in for a chat about his life post-retirement and chats with Macca and Christophe about L'Etape Australia, Paris-Nice and even discusses vintage and steel bikes.Published 3 March 2021 at 3:11pmBy Christophe MalletTagsSHARELatest podcast episodesWelcome to the Hell of the north ... Zwift SBS Cycling PodcastClassics, Classics, Classics in the Zwift SBS Cycling PodcastSlovenia reign supreme - Zwift Cycling CentralEsports World Championships preview, Elizabeth Taylor chat - Zwift Cycling Central Podcast