Simon Gerrans, L'Etape Australia and Paris-Nice - Zwift Cycling Central Podcast

Simon Gerrans with the Zwift Cycling Central Podcast

Published 3 March 2021 at 3:11pm
By Christophe Mallet
Simon Gerrans pops in for a chat about his life post-retirement and chats with Macca and Christophe about L'Etape Australia, Paris-Nice and even discusses vintage and steel bikes.
