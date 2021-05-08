The Giro is back home on SBS - Zwift Cycling Central Podcast

SBS Cycling PodcastOther ways to listen The Giro is back home on SBS - Zwift Cycling Central PodcastPlay42:24EnglishSBS Cycling PodcastOther ways to listen Source: Getty ImagesGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsDownload (41.42 MB)Published 8 May 2021 at 6:11pmTags Every day at 5pm (AEST) Christophe and Macka will analyse the stage coming up in the Giro 2021 - In this episode they review the Aussie hopes and what to expect for the 104th edition of the Giro d'Italia.Published 8 May 2021 at 6:11pmTagsWatch the video:AdvertisementSHARELatest podcast episodesWelcome to the Hell of the north ... Zwift SBS Cycling PodcastClassics, Classics, Classics in the Zwift SBS Cycling PodcastSlovenia reign supreme - Zwift Cycling CentralEsports World Championships preview, Elizabeth Taylor chat - Zwift Cycling Central Podcast