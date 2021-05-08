SBS Cycling Podcast

The Giro is back home on SBS - Zwift Cycling Central Podcast

Zwift Cycling Central Podcast - Giro Episode 1

Published 8 May 2021 at 6:11pm
Every day at 5pm (AEST) Christophe and Macka will analyse the stage coming up in the Giro 2021 - In this episode they review the Aussie hopes and what to expect for the 104th edition of the Giro d'Italia.
