There's something about Flanders ... - Zwift Cycling Central Podcast
36:34
The Muur van Geraardsbergen/Kappelmuur at the Tour of Flanders (Getty)
Published 18 October 2020 at 5:25pm
Today, it's (almost) all about Flanders as Christophe and Macka preview the 2020 edition (live on SBS VIceland) with interviews with Luke Durbridge, Grace Brown and Sarah Roy
Published 18 October 2020 at 5:25pm