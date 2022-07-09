SBS Cycling Podcast

Tour de France 2022: Ep 9 – Wout, I did it again

SBS Cycling Podcast

Van Aert wins in Lausanne

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 July 2022 at 6:19am
By Christophe Mallet
Source: SBS
Tags
Road Cycling

Christophe & Macka debrief the action of stage 8 of the Tour de France

Published 10 July 2022 at 6:19am
By Christophe Mallet
Source: SBS
Tags
Road Cycling
SHARE

Latest podcast episodes

Podcast from the Planche des belles filles

Tour de France 2022: Ep 8 – The pog is the new cannibal & we chat to Stuart O'Grady

Pogacar wins in Longwy

Tour de France 2022: Ep 7 – Pog lays the first punch in Longwy

Simon Clarke wins the stage and celebrate

Tour de France 2022: Ep 6 – From eyeing retirement to winning a stage at the Tour de France

Van Aert celebrates

Tour de France 2022: Ep 5 - "Wow" Van Aert