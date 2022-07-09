SBS Cycling PodcastOther ways to listen Tour de France 2022: Ep 9 – Wout, I did it again Play19:39SBS Cycling PodcastOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsDownload (19.96 MB)Published 10 July 2022 at 6:19amBy Christophe MalletSource: SBSTagsRoad Cycling Christophe & Macka debrief the action of stage 8 of the Tour de FrancePublished 10 July 2022 at 6:19amBy Christophe MalletSource: SBSTagsRoad CyclingSHARELatest podcast episodesTour de France 2022: Ep 8 – The pog is the new cannibal & we chat to Stuart O'GradyTour de France 2022: Ep 7 – Pog lays the first punch in Longwy Tour de France 2022: Ep 6 – From eyeing retirement to winning a stage at the Tour de FranceTour de France 2022: Ep 5 - "Wow" Van Aert