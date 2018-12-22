SBS Cycling Podcast

Zwift SBS Cycling Podcast - Brenton Jones, Wes Sulzberger, and the best of from TDF 2018

SBS Cycling Podcast

Brenton Jones

Zwift SBS Cycling Podcast.

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 22 December 2018 at 12:17pm
By Christophe Mallet
Tags
It's the final podcast for the year, and a special guest pops in, Brenton Jones, after a year riding professionally in France, he is back in our studios to chat. Wes Sulzberger gives us his insights on the year that has been, and we have a cheeky look back at what was the TDF 2018 in our podcast.
Published 22 December 2018 at 12:17pm
By Christophe Mallet
Tags
SHARE

Latest podcast episodes

Paris - Roubaix

Welcome to the Hell of the north ... Zwift SBS Cycling Podcast

Battle Royale on the streets of Flanders

Classics, Classics, Classics in the Zwift SBS Cycling Podcast

Primoz Roglic wins Paris Nice

Slovenia reign supreme - Zwift Cycling Central

Zwift Cycling Central Podcast

Esports World Championships preview, Elizabeth Taylor chat - Zwift Cycling Central Podcast