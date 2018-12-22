Zwift SBS Cycling Podcast - Brenton Jones, Wes Sulzberger, and the best of from TDF 2018
Zwift SBS Cycling Podcast.
Published 22 December 2018 at 12:17pm
By Christophe Mallet
It's the final podcast for the year, and a special guest pops in, Brenton Jones, after a year riding professionally in France, he is back in our studios to chat. Wes Sulzberger gives us his insights on the year that has been, and we have a cheeky look back at what was the TDF 2018 in our podcast.
