SBS Cycling Podcast

Zwift SBS Cycling Podcast - EXTRA - Wollongong 2022 "Hold on to your hats, it will be something special"

UCI 2018 Road World Championships

INNSBRUCK, AUSTRIA - SEPTEMBER 25: Lucas Plapp of Australia during the Men Junior Individual Time Trial of UCI 2018 Road World Championships on September 25 Source: Getty Images Europe

Published 9 October 2018 at 12:32pm
By Christophe Mallet
The announcement of Wollongong as the host city of the UCI World Championships 2022 came as a surprise for many people, including the locals. Christophe Mallet spoke to Josh Kertsen, who with his brother Ben are figures of the local cycling community - Needless to say, the folks down the Illawara are pretty excited...
