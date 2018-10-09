Zwift SBS Cycling Podcast - EXTRA - Wollongong 2022 "Hold on to your hats, it will be something special"
The announcement of Wollongong as the host city of the UCI World Championships 2022 came as a surprise for many people, including the locals. Christophe Mallet spoke to Josh Kertsen, who with his brother Ben are figures of the local cycling community - Needless to say, the folks down the Illawara are pretty excited...
