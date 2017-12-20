Zwift SBS Cycling Podcast - Froome and we debunk a few myths about Asthma in the peloton
Published 20 December 2017 at 12:53pm
By Cycling Central
Presented By Christophe Mallet
This week's podcast with host Christophe Mallet, analysts Dave McKenzie and Matthew Keenan welcome special guest, Bridie O'Donnell and Wesley Sulzberger where we talk about Froome and his Asthma saga... while debunking a few myths.
