Zwift SBS Cycling Podcast - Oh la la TDF2018 is out of the bag, anyone said crepes?
Published 25 October 2017 at 12:14pm
By Cycling Central
Presented By Christophe Mallet
The Zwift SBS Cycling podcast crew chats about the route and the food to expect at the #TDF2018 , talk Asian Cycling, is this a thing? … a look at UCI’s vision for the next few years and you might be surprised what the focus is..
