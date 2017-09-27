SBS Cycling Podcast

Zwift SBS Cycling Podcast - Wrapping the worlds - Froome, Sagan, but who's the Jekyll?

Zwift SBS Cycling Podcast - Wrapping the worlds - Froome, Sagan, but who's the Jekyll?

Published 27 September 2017 at 5:43pm
By Cycling Central
Presented By Christophe Mallet
The Zwift SBS Cycling podcast crew wraps up the world championships, we ask the question, in this day and age of cycling, from Froome to Sagan, a case of Dr Jekyll, and who is Mr Hyde? - We also debrief the Zwift KISS Aussie E-Crit with Pat Shaw.
