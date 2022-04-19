Basketball

How a call from an Aussie NBA Legend set King's assistant Fleur McIntyre on a path to NBL grand final

Dream take on Wings to tip off WNBA 2022 season on SBS

How to watch WNBA LIVE on SBS in 2022

Dover opens up on playing injuries that helped kick-start refereeing journey

How to watch WNBA LIVE on SBS

The WNBA returns for its 26th season next month and SBS remains the only place Australian basketball fans can catch all the action LIVE, FREE and in HD.

WNBA highlights - Atlanta Dream v Dallas Wings

01:09

NBA on SBS Top 5: December 24-28

01:35

NBA highlights - Cleveland Cavaliers v Golden State Warriors

01:31

NBA highlights - Miami Heat v Phoenix Suns

Best of NBA 21/22 on SBS

01:39

NBA highlights: Golden State Warriors v San Antonio Spurs

01:40

NBA highlights: Atlanta Hawks v Miami Heat

01:46

NBA highlights: Milwaukee Bucks v Memphis Grizzlies

01:39

NBA highlights: Golden State Warriors v Atlanta Hawks

Full Games from NBA 21/22 on SBS

1:44:40

NBA replay: Golden State Warriors v San Antonio Spurs

1:41:59

NBA replay: Atlanta Hawks v Miami Heat

1:44:47

NBA replay: LA Lakers v Washington Wizards

1:36:48

NBA replay: Chicago Bulls v Phoenix Suns

