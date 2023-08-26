Aussie vying for pole vault gold

Last lap drama in Women's 4x400 Relay
Crashes aplenty as hectic Vuelta conditions play havoc
Aussies fly high in women's high jump final
Stage 2 - Winning Moment - La Vuelta a Espana 2023
Gold medal masterclass in men's marathon
Extended Highlights: Day 3 - Tour of Gippsland 2023
Nation sweeps 4x100 relays on Day 8
Stage 1 - Winning Moment - La Vuelta a Espana 2023
Extended Highlights: Day 2 - Tour of Gippsland 2023
World Athletics Championships
La Vuelta
By subscribing, you agree to SBS’s terms of service and privacy policy including receiving email updates from SBS.