Aussie vying for pole vault gold

Published 26 August 2023, 10:15 pm
A new champion was crowned in the men's pole vault. SBS will broadcast the 2023 edition of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest from August 19-27.
Tags
World Athletics Championships
Athletics
