Aussies thrive as another survives javelin qualification

Published 23 August 2023, 11:35 am
Two Aussies produced some powerful throws to reach the women's javelin final, while another's last attempt - one she wasn't happy with - was enough to see her through. SBS will broadcast the 2023 edition of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest from August 19-27.
Tags
World Athletics Championships
Athletics
