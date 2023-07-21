Watch

Clarke gutsy from the breakaway

Published 21 July 2023, 6:10 pm
Simon Clarke played a major role in Stage 19 of the Tour de France.
Tags
Tour de France
Cycling
Share

Tour de France picks for you

01:44

Haig: 'I was wondering, what am I doing here'

Tour de France

02:02

Hindley with one big test to go

Tour de France

CYCLING-FRA-TDF2023-STAGE19

Mohorič wins epic stage with lunge to line after attacking day at Tour de France

Tour de France

01:24

O'Connor right in the mix for stage honours

Tour de France

03:44

Aussies Spratt & Hanson buzzing ahead of Tour de France Femmes

Tour de France Femmes

02:32

Back injury sees Hindley struggle again

Tour de France

TOPSHOT-CYCLING-FRA-TDF2023-STAGE17

Aussie super-domestiques lead way on Tour de France queen stage

Tour de France

4:19:33

Stage 18 - Full Replay - Tour de France 2023

Tour de France