Watch

Geoghegan Hart abandons Giro on stretcher after crash

Published 17 May 2023, 9:20 pm
Former Giro d'Italia champion Tao Geoghegan Hart of INEOS Grenadiers left the Italian Grand Tour on a stretcher after a crash on Stage 11.
Tags
Giro d'Italia
Cycling
Share

Recommended for you

12:04

Climbers, sprinters, GC riders, opportunists - Gerrans & Renshaw preview all the Giro 2023 Aussies

01:27

Liege-Bastogne-Liege winner's interview - Remco Evenepoel

Cycling

Live Stream - Eschborn-Frankfurt 2023

03:48

Winning Moment: Men's Race - Fleche Wallonne 2023

05:33

Oceania Road Race Highlights

Cycling

00:52

Jay Vine crashes in slippery conditions on Giro Stage 10

05:54

Winning moment: Men's Race - Liege-Bastogne-Liege 2023

Cycling

Stage 2 - Live Stream - La Vuelta Femenina 2023