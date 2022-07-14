Watch

Hamilton absorbing the Bastille Day atmosphere

Published 14 July 2022, 10:00 pm

Chris Hamilton of Team DSM talks about the feeling of being a key domestique for a French GC leader on Bastille Day.

Tour de France
Cycling
