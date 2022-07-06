Watch
Hamilton 'blissfully unaware' of what lies ahead with first cobblestone stage of the Tour
Published 6 July 2022, 9:30 pm
Chris Hamilton admits he's 'blissfully unaware' what lies ahead in Stage 5, as he embarks on his first cobblestone stage of the Tour de France.
