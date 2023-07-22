Watch

Harper taking positives out of strong Tour de France

Published 22 July 2023, 5:00 pm
Australian Chris Harper of Jayco-AlUla was happy after spending the stage in a breakaway on Stage 20 of the 2023 Tour de France.
Tags
Tour de France
Cycling
Share

Recommended for you

04:17

Hindley satisfied with debut Tour de France

Tour de France

02:02

Hindley with one big test to go

Tour de France

11:23
Tour de France Winner's press conference- Jonas Vingegaard

Tour de France winner's press conference: Jonas Vingegaard

Tour de France

01:39
Haig IV

Haig on breakaway riding with fellow Aussies

Tour de France

04:10
Mohoric: 'Cycling is so brutal'

Mohoric: 'It's so cruel to be a professional cyclist'

Tour de France

02:45

O'Connor plays domestique role to perfection in teammate Gall's win

Tour de France

CYCLING-FRA-TDF2023-STAGE5

'No regrets' as Hindley prepares to complete debut Tour de France on Champs-Elysees

Tour de France

01:44

Haig: 'I was wondering, what am I doing here'

Tour de France