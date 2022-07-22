Watch
Matthews aims for remaining Tour stages to deliver Groenewegen win
Published 21 July 2022, 2:25 am
Michael Matthews has limited personal ambitions for the remaining stages of the Tour de France his main focus being on delivering teammate Dylan Groenewegen to another stage win.
Tags
Share
Advertisement
Recommended for you
02:14
Hamilton on crazy Bardet plan for stage
01:23
Storer struggling through final stages of Tour
01:39
Stage 12 White Jersey interview
01:47
Schultz on missing the move
01:44