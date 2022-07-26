Watch

Roseman-Gannon happy to play her part in opening TDF Femmes stage

Published 25 July 2022, 3:00 am

BikeExchange-Jayco's Ruby Roseman-Gannon was happy to have played her part in helping teammate Alex Manly in the two Intermediate Sprints, during the opening stage of the Tour de France Femmes.

