Watch

Stage 2 - Winning Moment - Criterium du Dauphine

Published 5 June 2023, 3:30 pm
The winning moment from Stage 2 of the 2023 Criterium du Dauphine
Tags
Criterium du Dauphine
Cycling
Share

Recommended for you

TOPSHOT-CYCLING-FRA-DAUPHINE-STAGE1

Laporte chases down Herregodts to claim Dauphine opening stage

Cycling

Jonas Vingegaard (R) of Jumbo-Visma during Stage 8 of the 2022 Criterium du Dauphine

Everything you need to know about 2023 Criterium du Dauphine

Criterium du Dauphine

Jumbo-Visma's Primoz Roglic and Jonas Vingegaard

Roglic ruled out as Jumbo-Visma announce Tour de France squad

Tour de France

(L-R) Ben O'Connor of AG2R Citroen, Jonas Vingegaard of Jumbo-Visma, and Bora-Hansgrohe's Jai Hindley

O'Connor, Hindley among contenders for 2023 Criterium du Dauphine title

Criterium du Dauphine

Julian Alaphilippe wins stage 2 of the Criterium du Dauphine 2023.

Alaphilippe times sprint to perfection to claim Dauphine Stage 2

Cycling

Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates

'I disobeyed the doctor's orders' – Pogacar still recovering ahead of Tour de France

Tour de France

23rd Santos Tour Down Under 2023 - Stage 2

Dauphiné Hindley's 'last big dance' before Tour assault

Criterium du Dauphine

1:53:55
Cycling: Criterium Du Dauphine 2023 S2023 Ep1

Cycling: Criterium Du Dauphine 2023 Stage 1 Replay

Cycling