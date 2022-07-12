Watch

Stage 9 Polka Jersey interview

Published 11 July 2022, 2:30 am

We hear from Simon Geschke, the new King of the Mountains leader and wearing the Polka Jersey after Stage 9 of the 2022 Tour de France.

Tags
Tour de France
Cycling
SHARE
Advertisement

Recommended for you

Stage 9 winner's interview

03:09

Winning moment Stage 9: Tour de France 2022

Stage 9 Green Jersey interview

[COPY 1] Model TDF interview placeholder

Clarke ready to attack again

'Missed the grupetto' - Ewan makes time cut

Continuing on a rest-day decision - O'Connor

01:48

[COPY 2] Model TDF interview placeholder