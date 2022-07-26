Watch

'The Men's win is an inspiration for us' - Vos

Published 25 July 2022, 10:45 pm

Having witnessed Jumbo-Visma completely dominate the 2022 edition of the Tour de France, Marianne Vos is hoping that the success of the men's team will carry across to the Femmes team.

Tour de France Femmes
