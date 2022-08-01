Watch
Tour de France Femmes Stage 7 White Jersey interview
Published 31 July 2022, 2:30 am
We hear from Shirin van Anrooij, who is the new custodian of the White Jersey after Stage 7 of the Tour de France Femmes.
