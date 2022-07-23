Watch
"Unless you're a sprinter or time trialler, this is the last roll of the dice" - White
Published 22 July 2022, 10:00 pm
BikeExchange-Jayco sporting director Matt White told SBS's Dan Jones that for many in the Peloton, this is their last real change to go all out for a stage win.
