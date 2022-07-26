Watch

USA crowned Team Champions, pass baton to Budapest 2023

Published 25 July 2022, 1:30 pm

With the most medals through 10 days, the USA were crowned Team Champions at the World Athletics Championships. Budapest, Hungary will host the next edition in 2023 - set to air LIVE on SBS once again.

