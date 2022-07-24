Watch

Wright gets #RideoftheDay after strong Stage 19 performance

Published 23 July 2022, 9:30 pm

He's won the hearts of not only his fans back home in England, but Jack wright has also won the hearts of Australian cycling fans for his performance this Tour. For his gutsy ride in Stage 19, he was awarded the #RideoftheDay Kangaroo by SBS viewers.

Tags
Tour de France
Cycling
Share
Advertisement

Recommended for you

01:39

Stage 12 White Jersey interview

01:53

Vingegaard's incredible display of sportsmanship

01:43

SBS commentary team react to nail-biting Aussie Stage 5 win

Stage 18 White Jersey interview

01:32

Haig relatively satisfied with Stage 4 performance

03:06

Winning moment Stage 5: Tour de France 2022

01:40

Froome on Israel-Premier Tech's biggest win

01:04

Hay bale brings down Ewan and Haig