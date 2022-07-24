Watch
Wright gets #RideoftheDay after strong Stage 19 performance
Published 23 July 2022, 9:30 pm
He's won the hearts of not only his fans back home in England, but Jack wright has also won the hearts of Australian cycling fans for his performance this Tour. For his gutsy ride in Stage 19, he was awarded the #RideoftheDay Kangaroo by SBS viewers.
