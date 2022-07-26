Watch

'Yesterday was an epic day' - Balsamo

Published 25 July 2022, 10:45 pm

UCI Road World Champion Elisa Balsamo has told SBS' Gracie Elvin the establishment of the Tour de France Femmes will be important for the growth of women's cycling worldwide.

Tour de France Femmes
