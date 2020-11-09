Blog

13 recipes that celebrate Australian bush foods

Curious about cooking with Indigenous Australian flavours, but don’t know where to start? Here are 13 simple and vibrant recipes.

Saltbush and mountain pepper squid

Saltbush and mountain pepper squid Source: China Squirrel

National NAIDOC Week (4 – 11 July 2021) celebrates the history, cultures and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples. Join SBS and NITV for a full slate of 
NAIDOC Week programming and content
, and follow NITV on 
Facebook
 and 
Instagram
 to be part of the conversation. For more information about NAIDOC Week or this year’s theme, head to the 
official NAIDOC website

1. Braised eggplant with saltbush

Click
here
to view the recipe.

A luscious combination of eggplant simmered until it's mouth-meltingly soft then served with a rich Japanese-spiced sauce and slivers of grassy, refreshing saltbush.
Braised eggplant with saltbush
Braised eggplant with saltbush. Source: Sharyn Cairns

2. Wattleseed and thyme damper

Click
here
to view the recipe.

Crunchy little wattleseeds have a flavour somewhere between coffee and chocolate, and when combined with the earthy aroma of fresh thyme in this damper, you'll be transported straight to the Australian outback.
Wattleseed damper
Wattleseed and thyme damper. Source: Sharyn Cairns

3. Pineapple fritters with pepperberry sugar

Click
here
to view the recipe.

Relive fond childhood memories of golden pineapple fritters, but in their grown-up version: pineapple is poached in a spiced syrup, and served with a sugar-salt sprinkle laced with aromatic native pepper berries.
Pineapple fritters with pepperberry sugar
Pineapple fritters with pepperberry sugar. Source: Benito Martin
DIY

Pepperberry ice-cream

4. Macadamia baklava recipe

Click
here
to view the recipe.

If you're a fan of all things syrupy and pastry then Mark Olive's baklava rendition is a must. He adds his signature twist to this classic Levantine sweet, with the use of macadamia nuts, lemon myrtle in the cake and lemon aspen in the syrup.
Macadamia baklava Mark Olive
Macadamia baklava Source: On Country Kitchen

5. Butterflied saltbush chook

Click
here
to view the recipe.

Add an Australian twist to your BBQ-chicken repertoire with this straightforward recipe: make a rub of dried spices, lemon and saltbush, marinate, then grill. If you can't get dried saltbush leaves, bay leaves can be used as a substitute.
Butterflied saltbush chook with charred veg
Butterflied saltbush chook with charred veg. Source: Dan Churchill and Hayden Quinn, Simon & Schuster Australia

6. Crispy-skinned butterfish with quandong jam

Click
here
to view the recipe.

Quandong is a fruit in the sandalwood family, with a sweet and tangy citrusy flavour that works perfectly in baking, preserves and sauces. This jam combines it with cherry tomatoes, lemongrass, chilli, coriander for a sweet and savoury combination that would work well with fish or meat.
Crispy-skinned Butterfish with quandong jam
Crispy-skinned butterfish with quandong jam. Source: Matty Roberts, Andy and Ben Eat Australia

7. Charred carrot salad with sorrel, macadamia and lemon vinaigrette

Click
here
to view the recipe.

Roasted macadamias bring nutty creaminess to this dish that covers all textures and flavours: salty parmesan, sweet charred carrots, lemony sorrel and a herby mustard dressing.
Charred carrot salad with sorrel, macadamia and herb vinaigrette
Charred carrot salad with sorrel, macadamia and herb vinaigrette. Source: Andy and Ben Eat Australia, Food Network

8. Quince and lemon myrtle syrup cake

Click
here
to view the recipe.

Rosey quince gets an Indigenous Australian flavour makeover by poaching them in a heavily lemon myrtle-laced syrup.
Quince and lemon myrtle syrup cake
Quince and lemon myrtle syrup cake. Source: Alan Benson

9. Purslane yoghurt dip

Click
here
to view the recipe.

Purslane - or pigweed - may be more commonly regarded as a weed, but its succulent-like leaves are used in raw and cooked like other greens spinach and have a lemony and slightly peppery flavour. Here, raw purslane is blended with yoghurt for an Indigenous Australian-style tzatziki dip.
Purslane yoghurt dip
Purslane yoghurt dip. Source: The Weed Forager's Handbook

10. Scallops with Warrigal greens and Davison plum butter

Click
here
to view the recipe.

Warrigal greens, like native Australian spinach, are chopped and added to the scallop shells before chargrilling, adding a fresh little green burst to sweet scallops. The decorative butter they're served with is a simple concoction of softened butter blended with a heaping of tangy Davidson plum powder.
Scallops with Warrigal greens and Davidson plum butter
Seared scallops with warrigal greens. Source: Dan Freene

11. Saltbush and mountain pepper squid

Click
here
to view the recipe.

See you later salt and pepper squid and hello saltbush and mountain pepper squid. Same technique, but with an Indigenous Australian flavour.
Saltbush and mountain pepper squid
Saltbush and mountain pepper squid. Source: China Squirrel

12. Lemon-infused fish cooked in paperbark with herb butter

Click
here
to view the recipe.

Cooking fish in leaves and bark is a technique found the world over. Cooking it in paperbark gives fish a deliciously smoky aroma, which is pepped up with some zesty lemon and herbaceous butter.
ISSUE5---CIA-MARK-OLIVE-(lemon-infused-fish-p73).jpg
Lemon-infused fish cooked in paperbark with herb butter.

13. Chocolate and wattleseed self-saucing pudding

Click
here
to view the recipe.

For a simple hack to create a native Australian-flavoured dessert, add a couple of tablespoons of wattleseeds to chocolate pud. Wattleseeds have a naturally chocolatey flavour, but with a hint of the distinct aroma of the Australian bush.
Chocolate and wattleseed self-saucing pudding
Chocolate and wattleseed self-saucing pudding. Source: Derek Swalwell
For more Indigenous flavour inspiration check out our
recipe collection here.

More ways with native flavours

Macadamia and mandarin cake with cinnamon syrup

BBQ kangaroo steak sandwich with caramelised onions

Blackened mackerel with lemon myrtle and finger lime

Grilled prawns with lemon myrtle and vanilla hollandaise

Paperbark barramundi and saltbush wild rice

Share
Watch Food online at SBS On Demand, your SBS TV catch up service. Stream food content and episodes online for free today! Read more about SBS Food
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
Follow SBS Food
facebook
twitter
instagram
tiktok
Watch Food online at SBS On Demand, your SBS TV catch up service. Stream food content and episodes online for free today!
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Food
facebook
twitter
instagram
tiktok
4 min read
Published 9 November 2020 12:49pm
Updated 30 June 2021 12:41pm
By SBS Food bite-sized
Source: SBS

Share this with family and friends

Watch SBS On Demand live